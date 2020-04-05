STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus outbreak: 77 lakh get Rs 1,000 aid on Day 1 in Andhra Pradesh

To mitigate the problems of the poor following the lockdown, the Chief Minister ordered distribution of the financial assistance to 1.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

A physically challanged volunteer takes picture of a beneficiary before distributing aid, in Vijayawada on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

A physically challanged volunteer takes picture of a beneficiary before distributing aid, in Vijayawada on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming to the rescue of the poor, who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the State government on Saturday distributed Rs 1,000 each to over 77.04 lakh families.

According to officials, the distribution of the financial assistance started at 7 am and by 6 pm, about 57.91 per cent of rice card holders got the amount.

The government has earlier announced to provide ration and financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the poor, who have lost the employment because of the lockdown.

Officials said about 2,39,159 volunteers participated in the distribution of the financial assistance to the poor through 15,001 secretariats across the State.

To mitigate the problems of the poor following the lockdown, the Chief Minister ordered distribution of the financial assistance to 1.33 crore rice cardholders and the government has earmarked Rs 1,300 crore for the same.

In Vijayawada, volunteers have distributed Rs 1,000 each to 1,74,082 white ration card holders in Vijayawada, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said in a statement released on Saturday. 

“We welcome the government for helping us in the times of lockdown,” said Y Lakshmi, a beneficiary. In order to follow social distancing, the volunteers uploaded photos of the beneficiaries with their Aadhaar and ration cards on an mobile application designed for the purpose.

“Instead of taking beneficiaries’ fingerprints, we uploaded their photos this time,” said Priyadarshini, a volunteer.

Additional commissioner (General) A Mohanarao said beneficiaries of every wards were identified and mapped. “According to the guidelines of the state government, the volunteers have photographed and geo-tagged the beneficiaries,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp