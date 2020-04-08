STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Kadapa couples name newborns Corona Kumari, Corona Kumar

Ramadevi from Alireddipalle and Sasikala from Tallapalle, both from Kadapa district, were admitted to Basha Hospital in Vempalli a few days ago.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The pandemic caused by coronavirus may have brought the world to a standstill, but it has not deterred two couples in Kadapa district from naming their newborns Corona Kumar and Corona Kumari.

The couples, on the advice of their doctor, have named their children after the novel coronavirus, symbolising triumph over hardship as the boy and girl were born during the ongoing lockdown enforced to curtail the spread of virus.

Ramadevi from Alireddipalle and Sasikala from Tallapalle, both from Kadapa district, were admitted to Basha Hospital in Vempalli a few days ago.While Ramadevi gave birth to a baby girl, Sasikala was blessed with a boy on Sunday.The couple named their babies after the virus, in consultation with the doctor.

“Their names will remind everyone of the hardships the world went through during the corona outbreak. The two will remain a symbol of victory over adversity. Earlier, there have been such instances. When America’s first space station crashed into the ocean, babies born during that time were named ‘Skylab’,” Dr. Basha recalled.

The two new mothers have not faced difficulty during their delivery It may be recalled that a couple from Raipur, Chattisgarh named their newborn twins Corona and Covid, a few days ago.

