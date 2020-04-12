YSRC MLA booked for violating distance norms in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Buchireddypalem police on Friday night filed a case against Kovur YSRC MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy for allegedly violating Section 144 of IPC, while distributing essentials to people. He, along with seven followers, were booked under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC.

An infuriated MLA staged a peaceful protest maintaining social distance in front of the Buchireddypalem police station on Saturday against the police action. He demanded an explanation from Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan for filing a case against him and his followers.

“We had distributed essential commodities to the poor people who have been facing hardships due to the lockdown. It is very unfortunate that a case was booked against me and my followers under violation of Section 144 of IPC,” the Kovur MLA said.

District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu spoke to the MLA over phone and promised to resolve the issue. Following which, the MLA withdrew his protest. The MLA distributed essentials to the poor at DLNR High School in Buchireddypalem village on Friday.