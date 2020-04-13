Guidelines for disposal of masks, gloves soon in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the increase in the usage of masks and gloves and the state government deciding to distribute 16 crore face masks to all individuals, the officials are in the process of ensuring effective disposal of the waste that could pose potential risks.

The government is likely to issue detailed guidelines shortly for the disposal of biomedical waste. The state health department has already issued certain guidelines for disposal of such waste from isolation centres, hospitals and residences. According to the compendium of instructions drafted by the state health department for COVID-19 management, the waste from an isolated person’s house shall be collected and segregated and handed over to the agencies authorised to dispose biomedical waste.

“The waste collected in the zone shall not be mixed with waste collected in other areas. Separate collection, segregation, transportation and disposal machinery i.e., brooms, bins, covers, pushcarts, vehicles etc., shall be maintained for every trip/usage,” the compendium stated. Now that the government would provide every individual with three masks, massive biomedical waste was expected to be generated.

Certain city administrations like Greater Chennai Corporation have already set in place procedures, including putting them in a yellow coloured bag, disinfecting them before discards and others, for disposal of such biomedical waste. “Similarly, we will also issue guidelines. Already the Central PCB has issued a circular on March 18 regarding the same. We are following them. For residences, we will issue detailed guidelines,” a senior official explained.