STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to issue stay on new SEC functioning

The HC bench conducted the proceedings through video conference.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refusing to issue stay order preventing the newly appointed State Election Commissioner V Kanagaraj from discharging his responsibilities, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday directed the State government, State Election Commission Secretary and Kanagaraj to file the counter by April 16. It further directed the petitioners to file the replies to the counter by April 17 and adjourned the case hearing to April 20. 

Dealing with the petition filed by former SEC N Ramesh Kumar challenging the ordinance amending the Panchayat Raj Act, which facilitated the appointment of Kanagaraj, while forcing the former to cease the office, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy, refused to issue any stay order without hearing the arguments in the case. 

Apart from Ramesh Kumar, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, advocate Tandava Yogesh, BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas, G Mahesh and a few others, had filed a total seven petitions challenging the ordinance.

The HC bench conducted the proceedings through video conference. While Advocate General S Sriram appeared for the government, senior advocate Sarve Satyanarayana Prasad is the counsel for Kanagaraj. DV Seetharamamurthy appeared for Ramesh Kumar.  Placing his arguments before the bench, the counsel for the former SEC said there were circumstances to warrant the change in service rules of the State Election Commission and only during an emergency, an ordinance could be issued.  He argued that only with the intention of removing the petitioner from the post, the ordinance was issued and said it was anti-constitutional. 

However, Sriram said issuing the ordinance and appointment of the new SEC were in accordance with the Constitution. He said the ordinance was issued in accordance with Article 243K and explained that the State government has been making efforts to bring electoral reforms for sometime. When he said there was no urgency for hearing the case, the other advocates raised objections. Intervening, the bench said there was no need for going into background details and asked the government to file a counter explaining on what grounds the ordinance was issued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp