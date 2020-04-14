STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu slams Jagan for removing Ramesh Kumar

In a teleconference with party leaders on Monday, Naidu said that the head of a Constitutional body was removed with utter disregard for established conventions and practices.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of giving priority to political benefits rather than the lives of people, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the removal of N Ramesh Kumar from the post of State Election Commissioner (SEC) despite the fact that he saved the lives of people from the COVID-19 epidemic by postponing the local bodies polls.

In a teleconference with party leaders on Monday, Naidu said that the head of a Constitutional body was removed with utter disregard for established conventions and practices. Taking political advantage of everything seems to be the mantra for the Chief Minister, he said. Accusing the YSRC government of turning the COVID-19 quarantine into a farce, Naidu said that no isolation procedure was followed for new SEC V Kanagaraj who came from Chennai and for contractors who arrived from Hyderabad. But, common people and migrant workers were put to untold hardship on inter-state borders, which the TDP was condemning categorically, he said.

Naidu slammed the government for removing SEC over local body election postponement and suspending a doctor for requesting masks and a municipal commissioner for revealing lack of funds for giving PPEs to the frontline staff in coronavirus fight. Accusing Jagan of deliberately giving misleading information to the Prime Minister, he said that taking mandal as a unit instead of district for assessing Covid-19 impact was a ‘malicious’ act. Naidu demanded dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy for his objectionable comments against Muslims related to spread of corona in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu SEC Ramesh Kumar Jagan Mohan Reddy
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp