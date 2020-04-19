STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Community screening: 4 types of tests to ramp up testing to 17,300 per day in Andhra Pradesh

The RDT kits are being sent,” a senior official from the department explained. So far, 21,450 tests have been done (as of Saturday) to detect coronavirus in the State.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit.

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) antibody and Truenat kits arriving, the State health department is planning to use them to ramp up community screening in the wake of COVID-19 cases with no travel history emerging. While the officials are working to have more virus research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) up and running in the next one week, they are going to use more RDT and Truenat kits to do 17,300 tests a day from next week.

According to the plan devised earlier this week, a total of 79,025 tests were proposed to be done in one week. Of them, Truenat (TB diagnostic machines) would be 31,500, RDT tests would be 22,500, modified polymerase chain reaction (PCR) would be 17,500 and VRDL would be 7,525. “Since community screening has begun, we are increasing the usage of rapid and Truenat kits. Already the 240 Truenat kits available have been sent to 49 hospitals across 13 districts in the State.

The RDT kits are being sent,” a senior official from the department explained. So far, 21,450 tests have been done (as of Saturday) to detect coronavirus in the State. Using Truenat kits, 3,500 tests can be done in a day, while 6,500 a day can be done using the RDT antibody kits.

There is another type of test — CLIA (intravenous blood test) — which the State government is set to launch shortly.  “Five such equipment has been made available at Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam hospitals. We can test 100 samples in an hour. So cumulatively, we can use those machines to do 5,000 tests a day. A purchase order has been placed for another 50,000 kits and they are expected to arrive next week,” a statement from the health department said.

Tests (cumulative)

9,794  April 14

11,613 April 15

13,511 April 16

17,559 April 17

21,450 April 18

How it works   
VDRL (swab) tests will be done in high risk zones and within containment clusters, while Truenat/RDT kits/CLIA would be used for moderate & low risk zones

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rapid test Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp