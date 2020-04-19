Help workers in UAE: APNRT

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society president Venkat S Medapati wrote a letter to Consul (Labout-I) Harjeet Singh at Consulate General of India in Dubai in United Arab Emirates and requested him to provide aid to migrant workers from India.

He mentioned that several organisations, companies and offices have stopped operations as UAE enforced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said many workers from Andhra Pradesh migrated to UAE for work. These workers have lost their livelihood and are finding it difficult to meet their daily needs during the lockdown. Some of them do not even have shelter. The APNRT Society president requested Harjeet Singh to arrange food and accommodation for the workers at the earliest.