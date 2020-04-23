STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 more fishermen reach Srikakulam from Chennai

According to sources, the Srikakulam fishermen purchased each boat at `1.3 lakh from their Chennai counterparts to reach their native villages.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A group of fishermen arrives at Gollagandi coast in Srikakulam I Express

A group of fishermen arrives at Gollagandi coast in Srikakulam I Express

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two days after the last boat arrived at Donkuru in Ichchapuram mandal, 30 more fishermen arrived at Gollagandi village of Sompeta mandal on Wednesday in two motorised boats from Chennai defying lockdown. They started from Chennai on April 17. It may be noted here that 82 fishermen had arrived in Idduvanipalem and Donkuru coastal villages in six boats on April 18, 19 and 20 from Chennai. However, the police intercepted them and sent them to quarantine centres. 

According to sources, the Srikakulam fishermen purchased each boat at `1.3 lakh from their Chennai counterparts to reach their native villages. As a strict vigil is being maintained along the coast by setting up 40 check-posts in various villages, the police caught the fishermen and shifted them to quarantine centres. On the other hand, eight fishermen managed to reach Palasa from Paradeep of Odisha. 

Of the eight, six belong to Nuvvalarevu village of Vajrapukotturu mandal and two to Kakinada. According to Palasa police, the group came to Behrampur (Odisha) from Paradeep by car and from there they reached Ichchapuram by foot. They reached Palasa by a Visakha dairy van and when the police checked it at Laxmipuram toll plaza, the duo were caught. Immediately, the police shifted them to quarantine centre in Palasa. 

Meanwhile, fishermen villages on the coast are scared as the exodus of fishermen from different States has been continuing unabated from April 18. Srikakulam along with Vizianagaram are the two districts in the State that have not recorded even one coronavirus case.  SP RN Ammi Reddy directed the police manning the check-posts to maintain 24x7 vigil along the coast to prevent unauthorised entry of fishermen from other States. Speaking to TNIE, the SP said criminal cases were registered against the fishermen who came to Srikakulam from other States by violating nationwide lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fishermen
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp