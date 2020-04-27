Will aid Andhra Pradesh to bring back stranded fishermen: Nirmala Sitharaman tells CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday and sought the Centre’s help to bring back the stranded Telugu fishermen from Gujarat.

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the spread of Covid-19 in the state and the containment measures being implemented.

Disclosing this at a review meeting, Jagan said, “I informed her (Sitharaman) that senior IAS officer Satish Chandra is coordinating with officials from Gujarat for the safe return of the fishermen. Responding positively, she assured me that they will be brought back at the earliest, and designated an official from her ministry for the task.”