COVID-19 lockdown: Atleast 4,000 fishermen stuck in Gujarat to reach Andhra Pradesh today 

VIJAYAWADA: Around 4,000 Andhra Pradesh fishermen stuck in Gujarat for over a month due to the lockdown are expected to reach the State on Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, they will be quarantined in their respective districts as per Covid-19 protocol before being allowed to go home.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana said with the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and help of Gujarat government, 65 buses have been arranged to transport the stranded fishermen and 54 buses have already started moving.

The remaining buses would start as soon as possible, the minister said and added that there was some difficulty in pressing such a large number of buses into service in a short span of time, especially during the lockdown period.

“Orders have been issued to the respective district collectors and officials to sent the fishermen to their home by following quarantine guidelines. No one will be sent home before conducting medical tests,” Mopidevi maintained.

Jagan has released Rs 3 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF ) for their safe return by road instead of sea route as planned earlier, which was said to be risky. Jagan held discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the safe return of fishermen, the minister said.

As per the latest update from officials, the buses were started on Tuesday and crossed Ahmedabad and special officer Satish Chandra was continuously monitoring the situation, he added.

Minister recalled that 1,700 people, who have arrived at the State border from Mangalore port, were sent to their respective places only after being quarantined. The minister also said steps were on for shifting the migrant workers stuck in Andhra Pradesh to their native places.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting enquired the officials about the arrival of fishermen from Gujarat and directed them to give Rs 2,000 each to all fishermen once they reach their native places. The officials informed that the buses carrying the fishermen have started from Gujarat and the State government was bearing all the expenditure for shifting them.

