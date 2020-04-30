Rajat Bhargava is special Special Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh's revenue department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the State government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Dr Rajat Bhargava as the Special Chief Secretary of the revenue department. the 1990 batch officer will take over from Peeyush Kumar, who is holding additional charge of the post.

Rajat Bhargava is currently the Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce). Rajat Bhargava will look after Commercial Taxes, Excise and Registration in the revenue department. Rajat Bhargava, while on deputation to Central service, served in the Union Finance Ministry as the joint secretary and headed the Budget division.

The State government chose Rajat Bhargava for the post considering his expertise in finance and revenue subjects.

With lockdown enforced to check the spread of coronavirus resulting in falling revenues, the State government put its focus on revenue generation and posted Rajat Bhargava in the crucial post.

Meanwhile, the government transferred 1989 batch officer R Karikal Valaven, who is the Special Chief Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare department, and posted him as the Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, in place of Rajat Bhargava.

Karikal Valaven is also given full additional charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Investments.

He was also made the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, according to a Government Order.