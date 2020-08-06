Ready to allot land for renewable units: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is keen to promote the establishment of mega and ultra mega renewable energy manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh, has communicated to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) its willingness to allot land parcels for new projects.

The state energy department informed the Union ministry that about 500 acres to 2,000 acres of land near seaports could be allocated as proposed by the ministry. “With reference to the proposal for allocation of land to an extent of 500 to 2,000 acres near seaport for setting up renewable energy manufacturing facility, we communicate our willingness of the government of Andhra Pradesh to allocate the required extent of land,” a letter written in July by the energy department to MNRE noted. The state officials also noted that Andhra Pradesh unveiled the export policy for large scale promotion of solar, wind, and hybrid plants with various incentives. In addition, the officials informed, other incentives such as priority land allotment on long term lease, exemption of electricity duty for a period of 10 years, and extension of benefits under AP Industrial Promotion Policy will also be given.

“We have a huge potential of establishment of ultra mega and mega renewable projects given our long coastline and availability of land. As per our export policy, priority will be given to those players who also invest in manufacturing facilities,” vice-chairman and managing director of New and Renewable Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd S Ramana Reddy told TNIE.