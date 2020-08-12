STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Friends spend Rs 3,500 daily to feed beggars in Srikakulam

The next day, he and two friends started distributing food to beggars in and around the town.

Published: 12th August 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

(Image used for representation only) Migrant workers on their way to Uttar Pradesh sit in rows to avail food served by social workers in Ghaziabad on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Shocked that a beggar refused Rs 50 and asked for food instead, Palasa resident Harish Kumar Sreekanth decided to feed the homeless and hungry. The next day, he and two friends started distributing food to beggars in and around the town. They have been doing this for 10 days now, and spend `3,500 every day to feed nearly 70 people.

With temples and hotels shut, and movement of the public restricted due to the voluntary lockdown, Sreekanth and his friends Chapara Venu Gopal and N Sreenivas promised the homeless they would continue to feed them till normalcy is restored.

“Since we won’t be able to continue this for long, we asked our friends and others to take up it as a challenge to contribute food for a day instead of celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries,” said Sreekanth, who works for a private company. A few people have come forward and donated food since then, he added.

“Initially, we started giving food to the beggars in Palasa town, and later extended the service to the regions surrounding the town. Keeping in mind the need for a protein-rich diet in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, we provide good-quality food to the beggars. We regularly give each one egg curry with two eggs,” Sreekanth said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikakulam beggars
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp