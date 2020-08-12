STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KVRN Reddy is new Intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government late Tuesday night appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Kasireddy VRN Reddy as the new Intelligence chief of the State.

Published: 12th August 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government late Tuesday night appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Kasireddy VRN Reddy as the new Intelligence chief of the State. The government has also replaced Visakhapatnam City police commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena with 2000-batch IPS officer Manish Kumar Sinha.

The all-important state intelligence wing was headed by Inspector General of Police rank officer Manish Kumar Sinha till now. After the suspension of AB Venkateswara Rao as the intelligence chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Additional DG rank officer Kumar Viswajit but subsequently he was named as the Principal Secretary (Home).

Since then, the intelligence chief post had been held by Manish Kumar Sinha. Springing a surprise, Jagan Mohan Reddy picked an additional DG rank officer KVRN Reddy, who earlier worked in various positions as DCP East Zone in Hyderabad, Vijayawada Railway SP and also as Vijayawada City Police Commissioner, as his new intelligence chief.

KVRN Reddy, who was holding the post of Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD, will continue to hold full additional charge of the two posts till further orders. As for Meena, it appears the recent series of unfortunate incidents in Vizag worked against him.

