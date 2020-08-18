SP reviews safety measures in Andhra's Ongole One Town police station

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: SP Siddharth Kaushal visited the Ongole One Town police station on Monday and inaugurated the newly-built reception room, visitors’ waiting room, disinfection tunnel and strong access control point at the police station.

The ‘Dasa Sutras’ advocated by Kaushal, to keep police personnel at bay from the virus, have been adopted by the police across the State at the behest of Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang.

The SP said the face of every police station has changed with the new infrastructure.

​He also stressed procedures have been laid down for receiving complaints, regulation of visitors to the police station and ensuring a healthy environment for public-police interaction.