CM Jagan expresses grief over Srisailam mishap, cancels project survey

According to CMO officials, on learning about the accident, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to extend all help in rescue and relief operations at the left bank power house. 

Rescue teams shift the Injured in the fire mishap in the underground hydro-electric power station at Srisailam Reservoir to hospital on Friday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the fire mishap at the power house on the Srisailam Left Bank, located in Telangana, on Thursday night, in which nine persons lost their lives. He said the accident shook him and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. 
The CM, who was scheduled to visit Srisailam and conduct an aerial survey of the project, which is receiving copious inflows, cancelled his tour in view of the fire mishap.

According to CMO officials, on learning about the accident, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to extend all help in rescue and relief operations at the left bank power house. He felt that it was inappropriate to conduct reviews and other programmes under such circumstances. The Chief Minister was scheduled to conduct a review of the progress of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator extension works, proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and other irrigation works apart from an aerial survey of the project.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep sorrow over the fire mishap at Srisailam Left Bank Power House and loss of life. He said he prayed for the early recovery of the employees who were rescued and are being treated in a hospital. The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the fire accident at the left bank power house and condoled the deaths.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said he had directed the officials of Srisailam Right Bank Power House and AP State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) to extend all help to Telangana Left Bank Hydel Station. Srisailam Right Bank chief engineer arranged ambulances and alerted nearby hospitals.

