Rare idol stolen from Sri Someswara Swamy temple on Vinayaka Chavithi

By Express News Service

NELLORE: An ancient idol of Lord Ganesh was stolen from a sub-shrine in Sri Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila of Ananthasagaram mandal on Vinayaka Chavithi on Saturday. Two unidentified persons took away the idol when the priest was performing puja to Lord Someswara Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. The rare black stone Ganesh idol weighs over 100 kg and is about two feet tall. The duo, in the guise of devotees, went to the shrine and stole the idol.

Locals realised the idol was missing when they went to the temple to have darshan. They immediately alerted the temple priest and the police. Forensic experts were pressed into service to collect fingerprints and other clues from the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the temple priest, the Somasila police registered a case and launched an investigation. BJP leader Midathala Ramesh demanded that the police speed up the investigation and arrest those who stole the idol.

It weighed over 100 kg

The ancient idol of Lord Ganesh was stolen by two people when the priest was performing puja to Lord Someswara Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum. The idol was about two feet tall and weighed over 100 kg