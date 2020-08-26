STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam, Sagar crest gates closed as floods recede; CWC advises caution

The outflow was a little under 69,000 cusecs with water being used by the power house and pumped to the canals. The Central Water Commission, however, advised caution due to the rainfall warning.

Published: 26th August 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The works at Polavaram project. According to MEIL, works are going on uninterrupted even as discharge stands at 19 lakh cusecs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As the flood inflows receded to the Krishna, the crest gates of Srisailam, that were lifted a week ago, were closed on Monday night.

However, by Tuesday evening, the flood discharge increased and the officials are planning to operate the gates as and when required as the reservoir, at 7 pm, had 215.08 tmcft of water at 884.91 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 tmcft at 885 ft.

Though the discharge reduced to less than 75,000 cusecs in the day, Srisailam dam saw higher inflow of 1.2 lakh cusecs in the evening.

The outflow was a little under 69,000 cusecs with water being used by the power house and pumped to the canals. The Central Water Commission, however, advised caution due to the rainfall warning.

Similarly, the officials on Monday stopped the spillway discharge at Nagarjuna Sagar Project by closing all the gates that were opened to let the flood  water down. At 12 noon, the reservoir had 305.92 tmcft of water at 587.7 feet as against its FRL of 312.05 tmcft at 590 feet.

Its inflow and outflow were recorded to be 30,000 cusecs each. The inflow to Pulichintala project, which had 45.66 tmcft of water at 8 pm as against its FRL of 45.77 tmcft, was around 21,000 cusecs, and the officials continued to discharge 36,000 cusecs down to Prakasam Barrage. The barrage at 7.30 pm was getting an inflow of 53,000 cusecs and its outflow was a little over 50,000 cusecs. 

On the other basin of Godavari, the flood discharge continued to fall throughout the day. At 5 pm, about 8.58 lakh cusecs discharge was recorded at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram and the first warning was also withdrawn, according to the officials.

The trend indicated that the flood would further recede.Sunkesula Barrage across Tungabhadra at 12.30 pm had an inflow of 37,000 cusecs and the outflow was also the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam Krishna
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp