STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nutan Naidu’s wife among seven arrested in Dalit tonsuring case

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said following a complaint lodged by the victim P Srikanth, the police arrested the accused, including wife of Big Bos fame Nutan Naidu. 

Published: 30th August 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha addressing a news conference in Vizag.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha addressing a news conference in Vizag. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even before the heat generated by the tonsuring case in East Godavari district died down, yet another such incident was reported in Visakhapatnam. However, the city police acted with alacrity and arrested seven persons involved in the incident.  

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said following a complaint lodged by the victim P Srikanth, the police investigated the case and arrested the accused, including the wife of Big Boss (Telugu) fame Nutan Naidu. 

He said they seized the footage of  CCTV camera in the house and based on the evidence, cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other Sections of the IPC were filed against the accused.
The police arrested Nutan Naidu’s wife N Priya Madhuri, T Indira Rani (26), housekeeping supervisor, Ch Varahalu (35), supervisor, I Ravi Kumar (26), a barber, S Balagangadhar (29), M Jhansi (19) and M Sowjanya (29), staff at Nutan Naidu’s house, on charges of  assaulting and tonsuring the 20-year-old Dalit youth. The CCTV footage reportedly revealed that the accused thrashed and tonsured Srikanth.

The Police Commissioner said Srikanth worked as a housekeeping boy at Nutan Naidu’s house for six months till he quit the job on August 1. On August 27, Varahalu asked him to come to the house. When Srikanth went to the house, Priya Madhuri allegedly accused him of stealing her iPhone. 

Srikanth, who refuted the charge, came back from the house. However, Varahalu again asked him to come to the house on Friday. Srikanth was allegedly abused and thrashed by some of the inmates and staff with sticks and steel rods. Later, the accused called Ravi Kumar, who tonsured Srikanth. They allegedly threatened him not to reveal the incident to anyone.

After tonsuring Srikanth, a few of the accused reportedly took selfies with him and later they deleted them. However, their mobile phones were seized by the police and the deleted data was retrieved. The police registered cases under Sections of attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (324), and various other  Sections, including 342, 324, 323, 506 r/w 34 of IPC and 3(1)(e) and 3(2)(v) of the SC, ST Act. 

Manish Kumar Sinha said further investigation into the case would reveal if there was any other intention in attacking Srikanth. Narrating his harrowing experience, Srikanth said he was targeted and beaten up as he quit the job in their house. He said they refused to listen to his pleas that he did not steal the mobile phone as alleged. He said he left the house 28 days ago and was not aware of the mobile and denied that he had scanned the photos of Indira. Based on his complaint, Pendurthi police acted swiftly in the tonsuring case, the Police Commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Police East Godavari district
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp