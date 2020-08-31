Bureau of Energy Efficiency tells Andhra Pradesh government to implement ECBC code

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has emphasised the need to issue a government order for the mandatory implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

The bureau has requested energy and municipal administration and urban developments (MAUD) to take immediate measures as per the policy of the Government of India regarding implementation of ECBC, one of the most cost effective tools to bring down the energy demand and deliver significant energy savings.

The Andhra Pradesh government had integrated the ECBC compliance into the online Development Permission Management System (DPMS) for building approvals in 2019. The MAUD department issued a circular as well. However, only 20 buildings in the State, most of which belong to the government, have incorporated the building code.

The ECBC Code is applicable to any commercial building or complex that has a plot area of 1,000 square meters or more. The buildings of certain type such as multiplexes, hospitals and hotels must comply with ECBC, irrespective of the built-up area.

BEE director general Abhay Bhakre, along with BEE secretary RK Rai and Director (ECBC) Saurabh Diddi, reviewed the progress and performance of ECBC implementation in all States and said that the Centre was keen on adoption of ECBC-2017 in commercial buildings, which would translate to energy savings of around 300 billion units by 2030 and peak demand reduction of over 15 GW a year in the country.

"The building sector in India consumes over 30 per cent of total electricity consumed in the country annually and the demand may grow in the coming years. We request the State governments to strictly implement the ECBC regulation in their respective States," the BEE said, according to Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission’s (APSECM) statement on Sunday.

As per AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the energy demand in the building sector of the State is around 3,117 MUs.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the State government was keen on implementing energy efficiency activities in the State which helps for the prime objective of the state government to achieve cost effective power.

ECBC demonstration was performed in around 12 buildings and the energy department has already empanelled 34 Third Party Assessors to review the designs of buildings in the first phase and certify the buildings after thorough inspection at the occupancy stage.