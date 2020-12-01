Staff demand white paper on assets of mutt

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Mantralayam Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Employees Association has demanded release of a white paper on the assets of the mutt. Speaking to mediapersons at Mantralayam on Monday, Employees Association president V Narayana said the mutt management should come up with a white paper on the assets on the lines of the one released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) a few days ago on the temple properties.

It will help ensure that all the assets of the mutt are well protected. Mantralayam Mutt owns immovable assets in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and AP. According to an estimate, the mutt has over 5,000 acres of agriculture land in the four States. He threatened that the association would launch an agitation if the mutt management failed to release a white paper on the assets.