Discoms propose no changes in power tariff in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 11,911 crore for the year 2021-22, the three power distribution companies (discoms) have proposed no changes in the power tariff for the next year. No changes in the existing slabs were made nor were there additional categories, in a relief to the consumers.

According to the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and proposed tariffs for retail supply business for 2021-22 submitted by the three discoms — APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL — to AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), a total of 68,369 million units (MU) are projected for power purchase at a cost of Rs 30,206 crore. After factoring in the network and other costs of Rs 13,824 crore, the ARR is estimated to be Rs 44,030 crore. The discoms also projected the sale of 61,050 MU of power, which is likely to accrue Rs 30,834 crore at the current tariff. Including surcharges, the revenue of sales is expected to be Rs 32, 119 crore, thereby resulting in an estimated deficit of Rs 11,911 crore.

However, no changes have been proposed in the tariff. Besides this, the discoms proposed waiver of monthly minimum charges for low tension (LT) domestic consumers and proposed nominal fixed charges of Rs 10/KW/month on contracted load. Further, the discoms proposed removal of existing fixed charges of Rs 100/KW/month for function halls to discourage usage of diesel generators.In the case of high tension (HT) consumers, the three discoms proposed inclusion of all group housing societies, apartment complexes/buildings (townships, colonies, gated communities, villas and bungalows) under HT 1 category with energy charges of Rs 5.95/unit.

It has also been proposed to shift poultry hatcheries and poultry feed mixing plants, aqua hatcheries and aqua feed mixing plants from agricultural category (LT-V(C) and HT- V(C)) to industrial category (LT-III (A) and HT-III(A)). Discontinuation of the existing load factor incentive for HT-III industrial category was also pitched. Similarly, the discoms sought to change the morning peak TOD (Time of the Day) timings to be 4 am to 8 am instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am in line with the incidence of agriculture loads. Accordingly, new off-peak timings will be 10 pm to 4 am. The APERC will now hold public meetings to elicit suggestions of the stakeholders.

