STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Discoms propose no changes in power tariff in Andhra Pradesh

The discoms also projected the sale of 61,050 MU of power, which is likely to accrue Rs 30,834 crore at the current tariff.

Published: 02nd December 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 11,911 crore for the year 2021-22, the three power distribution companies (discoms) have proposed no changes in the power tariff for the next year. No changes in the existing slabs were made nor were there additional categories, in a relief to the consumers. 

According to the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and proposed tariffs for retail supply business for 2021-22 submitted by the three discoms — APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL — to AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), a total of 68,369 million units (MU) are projected for power purchase at a cost of Rs 30,206 crore. After factoring in the network and other costs of Rs 13,824 crore, the ARR is estimated to be Rs 44,030 crore.  The discoms also projected the sale of 61,050 MU of power, which is likely to accrue Rs 30,834 crore at the current tariff. Including surcharges, the revenue of sales is expected to be Rs  32, 119 crore, thereby resulting in an estimated deficit of Rs  11,911 crore. 

However, no changes have been proposed in the tariff. Besides this, the discoms proposed waiver of monthly minimum charges for low tension (LT) domestic consumers and proposed nominal fixed charges of Rs 10/KW/month on contracted load. Further, the discoms proposed removal of existing fixed charges of Rs  100/KW/month for function halls to discourage usage of diesel generators.In the case of high tension (HT) consumers, the three discoms proposed inclusion of all group housing societies, apartment complexes/buildings (townships, colonies, gated communities, villas and bungalows) under HT 1 category with energy charges of Rs 5.95/unit. 

It has also been proposed to shift poultry hatcheries and poultry feed mixing plants, aqua hatcheries and aqua feed mixing plants from agricultural category (LT-V(C) and HT- V(C)) to industrial category (LT-III (A) and HT-III(A)).  Discontinuation of the existing load factor incentive for HT-III industrial category was also pitched. Similarly, the discoms sought to change the morning peak TOD (Time of the Day) timings to be 4 am to 8 am instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am in line with the incidence of agriculture loads. Accordingly, new off-peak timings will be 10 pm to 4 am. The APERC will now hold public meetings to elicit suggestions of the stakeholders.

Transfer of two officials
The Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee has written to chairman and MD of APTRANSCO Nagulapalli Srikant requesting status quo regarding the transfer of two office bearers of the committee. In the letter, JAC said the transfer of the two office bearers was not in line with the agreement between the mgmt and employees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh power tariff
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp