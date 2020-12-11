Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi scheme launched 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking yet another step towards women empowerment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ scheme to distribute 2,49,151 sheep and goat units to the beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara. A total `1,869 crore is being spent for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over launching another scheme to help the women stand on their own feet and support their families.

“Dairy and animal husbandry is an important avenue, which supports the farmers’ families at the time of drought and famine and helps them sustain. Unlike the previous government, which did not care for the animal husbandry, my government has taken up its development as an important measure for not only helping farmers, but also for creating a stable recurring income source to the women,” Jagan explained.

He said last week, the programme to launch distribution of 4.69 lakh units of cattle (cows and buffalos) to 4.69 lakh beneficiaries and today distribution of sheep and goat units to the beneficiaries was started. Each unit will have 5-6 months old 14 ewe lambs and one breeding ram or 14 weaned does (female goats) and one breeding buck.

Since it will take time to procure such a large number of sheeps and goats, they will be provided in three phases. Till March 2021, 20,000 units will be distributed and in the second phase, which will be from April 2021 to August 2021, 1.3 lakh units will be distributed and the remaining 99,151 units will be distributed in the third phase from September 2021 to December 2021. The Chief Minister said the scheme will give a boost to the rural economy. The women from SC, ST, BC and minorities, who are being provided `75,000 over a period of four year for free, are being shown a way to use the amount as a capital investment for a stable recurring income source, he explained.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are free to buy local sheep, goat breeds from the region of their choice or can avail the services of the committee to be set up with two veterinary doctors, officials form SERP and banks, which will guide them to choose proper sheep or goat units at a reasonable price.

The State government has also entered into an MoU with Allana Group to procure sheep and goats and market the meat products, so as to provide a stable market for the beneficiaries of the Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi. “Beneficiaries can also sell the produce wherever they want,” he said and added the Allana Group will be setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool.

For those eking out a living from animal husbandry, services of livestock management and other aspects will now be provided through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which will provide guidance and facilities in getting balanced nutritional feed and address common ailments that affect the livestock. “YSR Sanna Jeevula Nashta Parihara Pathakam (insurance scheme) will be brought under RBKs along with veterinary services. Shortly Pashu Kisan Credit cards will be issued. To provide training in sheep and goat rearing, training centres are being set up at Dhone in Kurnool and Penukonda in Anantapur district,” the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating that his government believes that the State will prosper only when farmers prosper and houses will prosper only when housewives are happy, the Chief Minister said his government was making every effort to ensure smiles on the faces of the women and farmers. Irfan Allana, chairman of the Allana Group, said that they would support the schemes and programmes being implemented by the State government. He said it was the right time to set up a mango processing unit and meat processing units in the State, a suggestion welcomed by the Chief Minister.

Irfan Allana also suggested that good breeds of goats and sheep, available in countries like Britain, Australia and South Africa, can be provided to farmers for higher returns.Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Seediri Appalaraju, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagireddy, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were present.

Empowering women

2,49,151 sheep and goat units will be distributed to beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara

`1,869 crore being spent for the purpose

Three phases

20,000 units will be distributed Till March 2021

1.3 lakh units will be distributed from April 2021 to August 2021

99,151 units will be distributed in the third phase from Sept 2021 to Dec

Each unit will have 5-6 months old 14 ewe lambs and one breeding ram or 14 weaned does and one breeding buck

MoU with Allana Group

MoU signed with Allana Group to procure sheep and goats and market meat products

Allana Group will set up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool