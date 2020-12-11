STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tenders for four fishing harbours finalised in Andhra, reverse bid saves Rs 60 crore

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has finalised tenders for four fishing harbours in the State. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has finalised tenders for four fishing harbours in the State. The tendering process, which went through reverse tendering, has saved `60 crore to the State exchequer. The four fishing harbours include Juvvaladinne in Nellore, Nizampatnam in Guntur,  Machilipatnam in Krishna and Uppada in East Godavari. The works of all the four fishing harbours were clubbed into a single tender and the tendering process started on November 7.

Hyderabad-based MRKR Constructions and Industries Limited and PNC Infratech Limited participated in the bidding. MRKR Constructions won the bidding by quoting `1,264.85 crore for the four fishing harbours. Reverse tendering was held on December 9, in which MRKR Constructions won the bid by quoting `1,204.56 crore. The fishing harbours works will be completed in two years.

APMB CEO NP Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday said the board saved `60 crore after finalising the tenders for the four fishing harbours through reverse tendering. The government has plans to take up works of four more fishing harbours in the State.The new fishing harbours are proposed to give an impetus to marine fishing and stabilise the livelihood of 6.2 lakh fishermen in 555 fishing villages along the 976 km coastline of the State.

Deadline of two port tenders extended 
The APMB, which also invited tenders for construction of Ramayapatnam port and Bhavanapadu port, has extended the deadline for submission of tenders for Ramayapatnam till December 17 and for Bhavana-padu port till December 28 on the request of potential bidders

