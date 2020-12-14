Cops promise to solve fishermen’s problems

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities have banned the use of both small hole and large hole nets, after the clash between the two fishermen groups at Vodarevu village on Friday. Joint Collector J Venkata Murali said that the banned nets will not be allowed for fishing anymore.

The Joint Collector reviewed the law and order situation in all the fishermen villages and enquired about the health condition of the victims of Friday’s clash. “Within a couple of days, all the issues between the warring groups will be resolved and normalcy will be restored by returning the captured boats and nets of both the groups,” he said.

ASP B Ravichandra, Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, Chirala DSP P Srikanth, Fisheries JD A Chandrasekhar Reddy and tahsildar Md Hussain interacted with the elders of the fishermen community to restore peace at Vodarevu and Kattavaripalem. Meanwhile, police reportedly took 12 fishermen into custody for Friday’s clash.