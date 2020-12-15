Sajjala hints at shifting State Secretariat to Visakhapatnam 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the government will provide all facilities to the employees in the new Secretariat.

Addressing the employees of Secretariat after launching the annual sports meet on Monday, Sajjala, hinting at shifting the Secretariat to Vizag, which was announced as the executive capital, said he was not aware about the recreation facilities to employees in the present Secretariat at Velagapudi and assured to arrange all the needed facilities in the new Secretariat.

Responding to the same, AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatrami Reddy said the employees were ready to shift to the new Secretariat as the local people were not supporting them even in conducting the sports meet. Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Arjuna Awardees and prominent archer V Jyothi Surekha participated in the inauguration of the sports meet.

Meanwhile, the government issued an order permitting the employees of AP Secretariat and Assembly to participate in the annual sports meet being held on the premises of the Secretariat and Acharya Nagarjuna University from December 14 to 18.Participation of the employees in the sports meet will be treated as ‘on duty’, subject to production of participation certificate by the AP Secretariat Association, the Order said.