STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urges Centre to approve Polavaram Revised Cost Estimates

Jagan said that the number of families to be evacuated has increased considerably in 2017-18 as compared to 2005-06 from 44,574 to 1,06,006.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to approve the Revised Cost Estimates of Polavaram project to the tune of Rs 55,656 crore at the 2017-18 price  level index. 

Jagan said that the number of families to be evacuated has increased considerably in 2017-18 as compared to 2005-06 from 44,574 to 1,06,006, by which the land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation cost has increased.

Observing that the expenditure will increase further if there is delay in taking up the works, Jagan underscored the need for completion of the project at the earliest and sought the support of the Centre for the same.

Urging the Union Minister to reimburse the funds spent by the State government on rehabilitation and resettlement, he said the Centre is yet to reimburse Rs 1,779 crore spent by it  on the national project. The reimbursement bills date back to December 2018. 

The Chief Minister also requested the Union minister to complete all works related to land acquisition and rehabilitation by December 2021. Responding positively to the appeals made by the Chief Minister, the Union Minister directed Jal Shakti Ministry Advisor Sriram Vadire to discuss with the Andhra Pradesh government on interlinking Godavari and Kaveri rivers. The Chief Minister later invited the Jal Shakti Ministry advisor to visit the State.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested his intervention in addressing issues pertaining to the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister wound up his two-day visit and returned to the State on Wednesday afternoon.

Polavaram Project Authority member-secretary visits project site

Member secretary of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) D Ranga Reddy inspected various works at the project site, including those related to power project and upstream cofferdam, and expressed satisfaction over the progress.

He said that the works were progressing swiftly as per the plan. Executive engineer Pandurangaiah, general manager of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) Muddu Krishna were present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Polavaram project
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp