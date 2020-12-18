STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,000 boat operators and workers struggle for survival in Andhra

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ban on boating on River Godavari to Papikondalu has affected the lives of over 4,000 people, who are directly and indirectly dependant on the activity. The boating points to Papikondalu from Rajamahendravaram, Polavaram, Purushottapatnam, Gandipochamma gudi, Singanapalli, Peramtallapalli and Pochavaram, which once used to witness hectic activity, wear a deserted look now.

The boat tragedy at Katchaluru in Devipatnam mandal on September 15 last year in which around 50 tourists along with crew had drowned, has brought the boating activity to a grinding halt. “This is the peak time for tourists to arrive and the best season for us,” lamented Kareem Shah, a boat owner from Polavaram.

Boat owners said they have invested Rs 5 lakh per boat to meet the new safety norms. There are 80 boats and vessels, including AC and non-AC, in the twin Godavari districts. Kareem said the boat operators and the crew have lost their livelihood for the past 15 months. “We want the State government to allow us (boating) to get back into business. We are ready to comply with whatever safety norms the officials prescribe,’’ he said. 

Sources in the Irrigation Department at Dowleswaram said they have to conduct bathymetric survey in River Godavari to study its depth. At least Rs 2 crore is required to take up the survey. We lack funds to conduct it,” the sources said. After the State government changed the rules to make boat rides more safe, around 40 persons have undergone Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) course from institutes recognised by the Director General of Shipping. After conducting the stability proof test, the Kakinada Port Chief Surveyor has to recommend for licence. 

A boat owner V Rangareddy said 4,000 families are now bereft of employment. “The tribals of Polavaram, Tammileru, Kindeludi, Kollur, Gondur and Perantallapalli are facing a financial crisis. Even if we are permitted after Sankranti, it will not be of much use since the water flow in Godavari will come down,’’ he said.

