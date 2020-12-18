STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CWC tells Andhra government to resubmit DPR of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

Central Water Commission says report lacks most basic and fundamental details, asks govt to comply with guidelines

Published: 18th December 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has asked the state government to re-submit the detailed project report (DPR) of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) as the report sent by the state lacked the “most basic and fundamental” details. It asked the water resources department to comply with the guidelines of CWC and submit a “proper DPR” as prescribed for “expeditious appraisal” of the project.

According to the letter written by director of project appraisal (south) N Mukherjee, dated December 16, the CWC said, “On perusal (of the DPR submitted), it emerges that in the 46-page report submitted, even the most basic and fundamental parts of any DPR namely hydrology, interstate matters, irrigation planning, design, and cost estimates have not been covered. In view of the above, this office is not in a position to take up even a preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the project.”

The director also requested the state, in the letter written to engineer-in-chief (irrigation), that CWC’s guidelines for preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multipurpose projects be complied with while preparing and submitting the report. 

For the record, in the apex council meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in October, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao agreed to submit DPRs of new projects taken up by their states. Subsequently, the water resources department had submitted the DPR (soft copy) on November 16 and hard copies on December 3 to authorities concerned.

In the DPR, according to information, the state government explained as to why it has proposed to execute the project.

It also furnished necessary statistics of water drawls done and also noted that the project was only a supplementing mechanism to draw assured share of water. It added that Telangana could draw water right from 800 feet, while AP has no such flexibility.  The government said the proposed lift in Srisailam would be used only when the water is below 841 feet. 

It may be noted that RLS had become a bone of contention between AP and Telangana, with the latter vehemently opposing the project alleging that its interests would be hurt. After both the governments complained against each other to Krishna River Management Board and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, it was decided in the apex council meeting that DPRs of all new projects, as classified by the ministry, would be furnished for appraisal. Only after getting the clearance, the ministry said, the projects could be executed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cwc Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp