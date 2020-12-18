CWC tells Andhra government to resubmit DPR of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has asked the state government to re-submit the detailed project report (DPR) of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) as the report sent by the state lacked the “most basic and fundamental” details. It asked the water resources department to comply with the guidelines of CWC and submit a “proper DPR” as prescribed for “expeditious appraisal” of the project.

According to the letter written by director of project appraisal (south) N Mukherjee, dated December 16, the CWC said, “On perusal (of the DPR submitted), it emerges that in the 46-page report submitted, even the most basic and fundamental parts of any DPR namely hydrology, interstate matters, irrigation planning, design, and cost estimates have not been covered. In view of the above, this office is not in a position to take up even a preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the project.”

The director also requested the state, in the letter written to engineer-in-chief (irrigation), that CWC’s guidelines for preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multipurpose projects be complied with while preparing and submitting the report.

For the record, in the apex council meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in October, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao agreed to submit DPRs of new projects taken up by their states. Subsequently, the water resources department had submitted the DPR (soft copy) on November 16 and hard copies on December 3 to authorities concerned.

In the DPR, according to information, the state government explained as to why it has proposed to execute the project.

It also furnished necessary statistics of water drawls done and also noted that the project was only a supplementing mechanism to draw assured share of water. It added that Telangana could draw water right from 800 feet, while AP has no such flexibility. The government said the proposed lift in Srisailam would be used only when the water is below 841 feet.

It may be noted that RLS had become a bone of contention between AP and Telangana, with the latter vehemently opposing the project alleging that its interests would be hurt. After both the governments complained against each other to Krishna River Management Board and the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, it was decided in the apex council meeting that DPRs of all new projects, as classified by the ministry, would be furnished for appraisal. Only after getting the clearance, the ministry said, the projects could be executed.