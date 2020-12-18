CWC tells Andhra government to study rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major embarrassment for the Andhra Pradesh government, the Department of Water Resources of Central Water Commission (CWC) advised AP officials to study the guidelines before submitting appraisal and acceptance of irrigation and multi-purposes projects.

In a recent letter to the AP Water Resources Department (WRD), the CWC stated that the it was not in a position to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

“This is in reference to the proposal for the RLIS, to supplement three tmcft per day from Sangameshwaram to SRMC on down stream of Pothireddypadu head regulator, which was submitted on November 16. On perusal, it emerges that in the 46-page report submitted, even the most basic and fundamental parts of any DPR, namely, hydrology, inter-state matters, irrigation planning, design and cost estimate, have not been covered. In view of this, the office was not in a position to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the project,” the letter said.

“I wish to draw you kind reference to ‘Guidelines for preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multi-purpose projects-2010’ available at CWC website. The same may kindly be perused and complied with to ensure expeditious appraisal of the project” the CWC said in its letter addressed to the principal secretary of the AP WRD.