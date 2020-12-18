STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CWC tells Andhra government to study rules

The same may kindly be perused and complied with to ensure expeditious appraisal of the project” the CWC said in its letter addressed to the principal secretary of the AP WRD.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major embarrassment for the Andhra Pradesh government, the Department of Water Resources of Central Water Commission (CWC)  advised AP officials to study the guidelines before submitting appraisal and acceptance of irrigation and multi-purposes projects. 

In a recent letter to the AP Water Resources Department (WRD), the CWC stated that the it was not in a position to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

“This is in reference to the proposal for the RLIS, to supplement three tmcft per day from Sangameshwaram to SRMC on down stream of Pothireddypadu head regulator, which was submitted on November 16. On perusal, it emerges that in the 46-page report submitted, even the most basic and fundamental parts of any DPR, namely, hydrology, inter-state matters, irrigation planning, design and cost estimate, have not been covered. In view of this, the office was not in a position to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the project,” the letter said.

“I wish to draw you kind reference to ‘Guidelines for preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multi-purpose projects-2010’ available at CWC website. The same may kindly be perused and complied with to ensure expeditious appraisal of the project” the CWC said in its letter addressed to the principal secretary of the AP WRD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp