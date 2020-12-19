Andhra Pradesh records 458 Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 count in the State increased to 8,77,806 with another 458 cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Friday at 9 am. With another 534 patients discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals across the State in the 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 8,66,359. With only one casualty reported in the 24 hours, the toll increased to 7,070. The number of active cases stands at 4,377.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 69,062 confirmatory tests, including 15,779 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in the State to 1,11,34,359. None of the 13 districts reported more than 100 cases and the highest number of cases, 98, was reported in Chittoor district, followed by Krishna district, 78, in the 24 hours. Ten districts reported less than 50 cases. Prakasam district reported just six cases, the least in the State.

East Godavari district with a total 1,23,220 cases continues to top the list in overall cases followed by West Godavari (93,609), Chittoor (85,294), Guntur (74,166) and Anantapur (67,108). Out of the 13 districts, eight reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram with 40,945 cases continues to be the district with least number of overall cases.

Vizianagaram district has 78 active cases, the least in the State, followed by Kadapa (113) and Kurnool (141). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (801), followed by Guntur (667), Nellore (576) and East Godavari (469). The only casualty in the last 24 hours was reported from Guntur district. Chittoor district with a total 836 deaths leads the table followed by Guntur district with 659 deaths, Krishna district with 656, East Godavari with 636 deaths, Anantapur district with 595 deaths, Prakasam district with 578 deaths, and Visakhapatnam with 549 deaths. Vizianagaram district has the least number of deaths (238).