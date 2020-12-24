Andhra Pradesh: 500 units of blood sent to Telangana Red Cross

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Red Cross State Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy said about 35,000 units of voluntary blood collection has been done across the state as per a call given by YSR Congress Party, which will be sufficient for the next one month. The Red Cross conducted 96 blood donation camps across the state on Monday and collected 9,780 blood units and distributed 500 units to the Red Cross in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Reddy said that a program has been initiated to send blood to Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Orissa. Officials said sending excess blood collected to neighbouring states is good gesture, as blood cannot be stored for more than 35 days.