Surgery saves 9-month-old Andhra boy who swallowed a bicycle bearing

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 9-month-old boy accidentally swallowed a bicycle bearing and developed breathing complications.

The parents of the toddler immediately rushed him to KIMS Hospital where doctors removed the bearing through a surgery on Wednesday.

KIMS Hospitals’ Gastroenterologost Dr L Rajendra Prasad said the tot was admitted with breathing difficulty and was suffering from vomiting.

The specialists found an obstruction, a five cm foreign object, in the esophagus by taking an x-ray and an endoscopy.

“Immediately we made space in the esophagus using emergency endoscopy equipments, we carefully removed the foreign object with Maggle Forceps,” Dr Prasad said.