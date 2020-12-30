Interpol ED stresses cybercrime training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Executive Director, Interpol (Technology & Innovation), Madan M Oberoi on Tuesday emphasised the importance of training and forensics to tackle cybercrime.On the third day of the Senior Police Officers’ Conference-2020, Oberoi highlighted the magnitude and impact of cybercrime globally and discussed various issues involved in dealing with such offences.

The Interpol’s senior officer stressed on the importance of actionable intelligence, forensics, capacity building, training, the role of research and development and joint investigation by teams cutting across districts, states and national boundaries to effectively counter cybercrime. To enhance skills of the police officers to probe cybercrime, Odisha Police has already started online training programmes conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and in-person sessions by the officials of National Digital Crime Resource and Training Centre (NDCRTC).

During the event, Director General of Police Abhay released a cybercrime handbook prepared by the Crime Branch to guide the investigating and the supervising officers. On the day, Director of IIT-Kanpur Prof Abhay Karandikar spoke on ‘Technology in the Aid of Policing’. Talking about the rapid and disruptive advancements in the field of communications and the advent of technologies such as 5G and internet of things (IoT), he advised the senior police officers to harness these technologies to meet the public safety challenges posed by terrorism, Left wing extremism (LWE) and mass gatherings and events.

Karandikar discussed how the new age technologies can be utilised for intelligence gathering, crime detection and law enforcement. A detailed presentation followed by a discussion was also carried out on ‘countering social media campaigns’ by a senior officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs.