STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Krishnapatnam Node gets Central nod

The Centre and the State government will have equal share in the 2,000 acre project.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnapatnam port

Krishnapatnam port (File | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Centre approving the proposal and making budgetary allocation for the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (Node) in Nellore district under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,139.44 crore, the State government is hopeful of rapid industrialisation of the region in the near future. 

Stating that an industrial estate will be developed at Krishnapatnam with Central funds, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy felt that it will immensely benefit the State in the future. The Centre and the State government will have equal share in the 2,000 acre project.

Speaking to TNIE, Goutham Reddy said that more than 12,000 acres of land is available at Krishnapatnam Node under the CBIC. Even after the development of industrial area in 2,000 acres with the Central funds, the State government will still have 10,000 acres abutting it. “We will have all advantages to promote rapid industrialisation in the region. The government is also planning to develop another industrial area in Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor,” he said.

Asserting that the Krishnapatnam Node development will commence soon with the Centre’s approval, he opined that the greenfield industrial cities will be self-sustained with world-class infrastructure, road and rail connectivity for freight movement to and from ports and logistic hubs along with reliable power and quality social infrastructure. Krishnapatnam Node is expected to generate employment to around 98,000 people on completion of the first phase.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposals of Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for construction of various trunk infrastructure components.

It’s a Rs 2,139.44 crore project
The Cabinet approved the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in AP with Rs 2,139.44 crore, Tumkur Industrial Area in Karnataka with Rs 1,701.81 crore, Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida with Rs 3,883.8 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore Industrial Corridor CBIC Krishnapatnam Industrial Area Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp