APERC to examine proposed power transmission scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has invited suggestions and objections, if any, from the stakeholders of the transmission scheme proposed by APTRANSCO for evacuation of power from the 960 MW Polavaram Hydro Electric Power Project. With APTRANSCO submitting a revised cost proposal for transmitting power, the regulatory commission has sought suggestions/objections from the stakeholders to be submitted by February 17.

The power transmission agency of the State has submitted a revised proposal after revising the scope of the scheme to address potential transmission issues. The transmission agency said the scope of the scheme was revised to overcome overloading conditions at Guddigudem station while evacuating power from the Polavaram hydel power plant. This led to an increase in the investment proposal from `292 crore to `358 crore. In June last year, APERC asked APTRANSCO as to why it planned the scheme in a ‘piece meal’ manner and returned the proposal, noting that power evacuation should be planned in a ‘comprehensive and coordinated’ manner. Following this, APTRANSCO has once again furnished a detailed proposal, duly addressing all the queries raised by the commission.

It justified the revised scope and sought earliest clearance of the same as Polavaram project would be completed on top priority and therefore transmission system should be in place at the earliest. In this regard, APERC issued a public notice seeking comments/ objections / suggestions on the proposal, if any. Stakeholders and people interested may send their views to the Commission either by post or through email to commnsecy@ aperc.gov.in by 5:00 PM, February 17, the notice read.