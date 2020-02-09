Two-day Belum Caves fest begins on a grand note in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The two-day Belum Caves festival began on a grand note in Kolimigundla mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday. District Collector G Veerapandian, MLAs Katasani Ramireddy and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Kurnool district has many tourist spots and pilgrimage centres such as Rock Gardens, Kethavaram paintings, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Mantrayalam and Mahanandi.

Veerapandian expressed hope that the festival would help Belum Caves gain popularity.

Several competitions such as bullock cart racing, rangoli, folk dances, were being conducted as part of the festival. Visitors went round the stalls put up by officials of various government departments.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao could not attend the event due to some official inconvenience.

Longest cave system

Belum Caves are the longest cave system open to the public. There is also a significant history behind these caves, with scholars claiming that Buddhist monks used to pray in the caves several centuries ago

local arts, culture

Local artists are being given priority in the event to promote local arts and culture

Food stalls have been set up to serve local cuisines to the people

A few celebrities were invited to lend a dash of glamour to fete