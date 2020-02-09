AIMIM to hold meet in Kurnool on CAA, NCR

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is spearheading the anti-CAA, NCR and NPR protests in the neighbouring Telangana State, will be holding its first meeting on the issue in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The lone MP from MIM representing Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be addressing a public meeting in Kurnool on Sunday. Though the ruling YSRC and other organisations have been staging protests across the State, more particularly in Rayalaseema region against the CAA, NCR and NPR Bills, the MIM joining the protests is likely to intensify the protests.

The MIM has a considerable presence in the Rayalaseema region and the party has decided to choose Kurnool, which had a good Muslim population, for organising the public meeting to make its first major protest in AP.