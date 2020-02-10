Belum Caves festival in Andhra ends on a grand note

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Belum Caves festival concluded on a grand note on Sunday at Kolimigundla mandal on Sunday. A total of 721 artists, including 72 students, performed in the two-day fete.

The Belum Caves Utsavalu – 2020 was held to promote the cave system, which is the largest cave system open to the public on the subcontinent extending about 3,229 meters.

The festival concluded with the authorities giving out mementoes to the winners in competitions. Rangoli, karrasamu, kabaddi, essay writing and other competitions were held during the two-day event.

Local MLA Katasani Rami Reddy, attended as the chief guest, and presented mementos to the winners along with district authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Katasani thanked the district authorities and police officers for making the event a success. “It is a great feat that this huge an event was planned in such less time,” he added.

Prior to this, artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people. Allagadda Sub Judge Shiva Shankar, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju, tourism regional director Eswaraiah, Nandyal RDO Ramakrishna Reddy, district education officer Sai Ram and I and PR Deputy Director P Thimmappa took part in the event.

Boating services soon at Owk reservoir

Collector G Veerapa ndian said that the festival was organised to draw more tourists to the Belum Caves. He added that the authorities are drawing up plans to develop the caves

He announced that boating services would be launched soon at Owk reservoir. The reservoir is about 14 km away from the caves. “We will also invite experts to conduct research at the Yaganti Cave temple and bring the Yaganti caves into the spotlight,” Veerapandian said

MLC Ch Ramakrishna Reddy said that plans are being drawn up to permanently develop the caves instead of putting up temporary structures. He urged the Collector to look into constructing a swimming pool, a children’s park, a restaurant

Cultural activities