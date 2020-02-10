Home States Andhra Pradesh

Belum Caves festival in Andhra ends on a grand note

The festival concluded with the authorities giving out mementoes to the winners in competitions. Rangoli, karrasamu, kabaddi, essay writing and other competitions were held during the two-day event.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people.

Artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Belum Caves festival concluded on a grand note on Sunday at Kolimigundla mandal on Sunday. A total of 721 artists, including 72 students, performed in the two-day fete.

The Belum Caves Utsavalu – 2020 was held to promote the cave system, which is the largest cave system open to the public on the subcontinent extending about 3,229 meters.

The festival concluded with the authorities giving out mementoes to the winners in competitions. Rangoli, karrasamu, kabaddi, essay writing and other competitions were held during the two-day event.

Local MLA Katasani Rami Reddy, attended as the chief guest, and presented mementos to the winners along with district authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Katasani thanked the district authorities and police officers for making the event a success. “It is a great feat that this huge an event was planned in such less time,” he added.

Prior to this, artists performed various classical and contemporary dances, enthralling the people. Allagadda Sub Judge Shiva Shankar, Allagadda DSP Pothuraju, tourism regional director Eswaraiah, Nandyal RDO Ramakrishna Reddy, district education officer Sai Ram and I and PR Deputy Director P Thimmappa took part in the event.

Boating services soon at Owk reservoir
Collector G Veerapa ndian said that the festival was organised to draw more tourists to the Belum Caves. He added that the authorities are drawing up plans to develop the caves

He announced that boating services would be launched soon at Owk reservoir. The reservoir is about 14 km away from the caves. “We will also invite experts to conduct research at the Yaganti Cave temple and bring the Yaganti caves into the spotlight,” Veerapandian said

MLC Ch Ramakrishna Reddy said that plans are being drawn up to permanently develop the caves instead of putting up temporary structures. He urged the Collector to look into constructing a swimming pool, a children’s park, a restaurant

Cultural activities

  • The festival saw a large number of visitors from across the district
  • Traditional dances, local cuisines and rangolis were the main attractions at the festival
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belum Caves festival Belum Caves Belum Caves Utsavalu
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp