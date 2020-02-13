Discoms challenge Andhra Pradesh HC order on panel formation

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: The special committee ordered by the High Court to look into the alleged curtailment of renewable power generation in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to be constituted with the State power utilities challenging the court’s directive, it is learnt. The hearing on the same is said to be scheduled on February 19.

The state is contending that the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), one of the existing petitioners, could not be a part of the committee as ordered by the court. For the record, the High Court, while hearing petitions filed by a few solar and wind generators against the state authorities over discoms’ inability to pay dues and the curtailment of power, ordered that a special panel be formed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with technical experts from Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and POSOCO. In its interim order dated January 27, the court also said that the report of the committee has to be submitted within four weeks. However, sources said the State filed the petition challenging the same.

“We challenged the order asking POSOCO to look into the allegations of wilful curtailment, as the corporation is already fighting a case against us. Though the order was given, the committee is yet to be formed and the enquiry has not begun. Our petition challenging the order is scheduled to be heard on February 19,” said a top-ranking official.

While the petitioners have been alleging willful curtailment of renewable power, the state has also been maintaining that curtailment, if any, was being done only for ensuring grid security.