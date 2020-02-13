Home States Andhra Pradesh

Discoms challenge Andhra Pradesh HC order on panel formation

While the petitioners have been alleging willful curtailment of renewable power, the state has also been maintaining that curtailment, if any, was being done only for ensuring grid security.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special committee ordered by the High Court to look into the alleged curtailment of renewable power generation in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to be constituted with the State power utilities challenging the court’s directive, it is learnt. The hearing on the same is said to be scheduled on February 19.

The state is contending that the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), one of the existing petitioners, could not be a part of the committee as ordered by the court. For the record, the High Court, while hearing petitions filed by a few solar and wind generators against the state authorities over discoms’ inability to pay dues and the curtailment of power, ordered that a special panel be formed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) with technical experts from Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and POSOCO. In its interim order dated January 27, the court also said that the report of the committee has to be submitted within four weeks. However, sources said the State filed the petition challenging the same.

“We challenged the order asking POSOCO to look into the allegations of wilful curtailment, as the corporation is already fighting a case against us. Though the order was given, the committee is yet to be formed and the enquiry has not begun. Our petition challenging the order is scheduled to be heard on February 19,” said a top-ranking official.

While the petitioners have been alleging willful curtailment of renewable power, the state has also been maintaining that curtailment, if any, was being done only for ensuring grid security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC Power System Operation Corporation
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp