Man suffers burns in treasure hunt

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A man with severe burn injuries, suffered in an electric shock, was admitted to Ruia Hospital on Wednesday. It is a case of digging for hidden treasure in Palamaner, which went wrong. According to the rumours doing the rounds, a 11-member gang entered the forest area for treasure hunt and a person was allegedly attacked as part of black magic and received severe injuries. Palamaner DSP Arifulla said that a group of five entered the forest for treasure hunt on Tuesday. Ganesh of Gadduru received severe injuries when he accidentally came in contact with an electric fence. Fearing further consequences, other members admitted him in Ruia Hospital, denying attempt to ‘sacrifice’ him for the treasure.