D Gangadharam takes charge as urban ASP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: D Gangadharam has assumed charge as Guntur Urban Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP). Before this, he served as an officer on special duty (OSD) to Home Minister M Sucharita.

He joined the Police department as a sub-inspector at Racherla police station in Prakasam district in 1989.

Later, he was promoted and posted in Guntur as circle inspector in 2005.

In 2010, Gangadhram was promoted as deputy superintendent of police and served in intelligence wing of the Police department at Hyderabad, Guntur East division and Bapatla sub-division police stations. He also worked as Guntur Anti-Corruption Bureau DSP.