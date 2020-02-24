TTD offers silk clothes to Kalahasti

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Sunday offered silk clothes to the presiding deities of Kalahasteeswara temple for Kalyanotsavam being performed as part of the annual Brahmotsavams. The TTD Chairman and EO were given a traditional welcome at the temple by EO P Rajasekhar Reddy.

Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams of Srikalahasti temple commenced on February 16, will conclude on February 28. The TTD has been presenting Pattu Vastrams to Kalahasteeswara temple for the past 20 years as Goddess Bhramaramba Devi is hailed as Sister of Lord Venkateswara. Srivari temple OSD Sri Pala Sheshadri, Bokkasam incharge Gururaja Rao and other TTD officials participated in the event.

Kapileswara temple fete

Marking the grand finale of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple, Trishula Snanam was performed on Sunday morning after Surya Prabha Vahana Seva. Earlier, Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to Trishulam, the celestial weapon of Sri Somaskandamurthy.

A large number of devotees participated in Trishula Snanam. Speaking after the of Brahmotsavams, TTD Joint Executive Officer P Basant Kumar expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the annual festival of Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple. The TTD made elaborate arrangements for Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple festival.