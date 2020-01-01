Two East Godavari youngsters selected for national swimming tournament

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Exhibiting exemplary sporting spirit, two Intermediate first-year students from East Godavari district, Baby Spandana and M Sailesh of K.S.N. Junior College, Samalkot excelled in the State level swimming competitions held in Srikakulam district.

They have qualified for the National swimming competitions to be held on January 3, 4 and 5 in Hyderabad. The president and the secretary of East Godavari District Amateur Aquatic Association (EGDAAA), Peddireddi Satish and Irusumalla Raju respectively appreciated the winners for their achievement.

They expressed hope that students will be able to bring forth great name and fame to the district with their performance.