Home States Andhra Pradesh

New Year revelry: 12 killed in 30 road accidents across Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam city recorded highest number of drunk driving cases, followed by Guntur Urban, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam rural.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Accidents, Road accident, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Celebrations welcoming the New Year turned tragic as 12 persons lost their lives in various road accidents reported across the State on Tuesday late night. According to an official statement from the Police Headquarters, 12 persons were killed and 30 suffered injuries in 30 separate mishaps reported in several districts. The officials attributed the reason for most of the mishaps to rash driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Of the 30, 11 accidents proved to be fatal.

In East Godavari district, two persons were killed in six accidents; in Chittoor, two more were killed in four mishaps. Anticipating untoward incidents during the new year celebrations, police had made elaborate arrangements and conducted enforcement and vehicle checks from 10 pm on Tuesday till early hours of Wednesday. Police said they have booked as many as 794 persons for drunk driving and seized their vehicles.

Visakhapatnam city recorded highest number of drunk driving cases, followed by Guntur Urban, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam rural.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said all necessary measures were taken across the city keeping in mind the mishaps that take place due to overspeeding and alcohol consumption.

Several teams were placed at busy and crowded points in the city. “A total of 38 vehicles were seized and fines were imposed on owners. They will be produced in a court on Thursday,” Dwaraka Tirumala Rao added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh New Year Road Accidents
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp