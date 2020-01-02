New Year revelry: 12 killed in 30 road accidents across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

Celebrations welcoming the New Year turned tragic as 12 persons lost their lives in various road accidents reported across the State on Tuesday late night. According to an official statement from the Police Headquarters, 12 persons were killed and 30 suffered injuries in 30 separate mishaps reported in several districts. The officials attributed the reason for most of the mishaps to rash driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Of the 30, 11 accidents proved to be fatal.

In East Godavari district, two persons were killed in six accidents; in Chittoor, two more were killed in four mishaps. Anticipating untoward incidents during the new year celebrations, police had made elaborate arrangements and conducted enforcement and vehicle checks from 10 pm on Tuesday till early hours of Wednesday. Police said they have booked as many as 794 persons for drunk driving and seized their vehicles.

Visakhapatnam city recorded highest number of drunk driving cases, followed by Guntur Urban, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam rural.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said all necessary measures were taken across the city keeping in mind the mishaps that take place due to overspeeding and alcohol consumption.

Several teams were placed at busy and crowded points in the city. “A total of 38 vehicles were seized and fines were imposed on owners. They will be produced in a court on Thursday,” Dwaraka Tirumala Rao added.