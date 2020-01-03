Take proactive steps to end corruption: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Anti-Corruption Bureau

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery. “The ACB officials should be more proactive and put sincere efforts to fight corruption,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Reviewing the performance of the ACB at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said toll free number 14400 was launched to curb corruption and instil fear among the corrupt officials. “Take steps to end corruption in MRO, registration and town planning offices. The government is ready to provide any kind of facility,” he said and suggested the ACB officials not to take leave and ensure effective results within three months. There would be another review meeting in a month. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and ACB chief Vishwajit were among those present at the meeting.

More cases against revenue officials

Employees of the revenue department continue to top the list of government employees trapped by the ACB in 2019. Of the 96 trap cases in the year, 36 were against revenue officials. The ACB had also registered 23 disproportionate assets (DA) cases among the total 243 cases. The ACB officials said the conviction rate witnessed an increase both in trap and DA cases.

On the initiatives of the department this year, the government has launched toll free number 14400 for complaints against public servants. The government had also entered into an MoU with IIM-Ahmedabad to study various cases of corruption in government departments and submit report on reforms needed to weed out corruption.

ACB future plans

Establishment of prevention division in the bureau to examine systems, practices and procedures of government departments and public bodies; identify loopholes and make recommendations for reducing potential graft

Involvement in early stages of policy formulation to cut down corruption

Educating public about the evils and consequences of corruption with the help of electronic and print media