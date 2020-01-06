APERC hearing on Annual Revenue Requirement, proposed tariff from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it was giving high priority to protect the interests of consumers, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has said that it will hold public hearing from Tuesday on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Filing for Proposed Tariff (FPT). The commission was striving to ensure right mix of power from various sources in the total basket of power portfolio to optimise power purchase cost.

In a press release issued on Sunday, APERC chairman justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy reviewed the preparedness to conduct the public hearings. The public hearings will start in Visakhapatnam on January 7, Eluru on January 8, Vijayawada on January 9, Kadapa on January 10, and Tirupati on January 11. The AP DISCOMS have already submitted their opinion over the tariff proposals in the coordination committee meeting held in December, 2019. Suggestions and views of consumers would also be invited to improve power sector and better consumer services, the commission added.

“We will ensure transparency at all levels in fixing tariffs and appropriately consider the views of consumers in the decision on filings. For this, the commission will conduct public hearings in a transparent and democratic way to elicit the opinion of all stakeholders. Our objective is to provide quality and uninterrupted power to consumers at affordable price,” he said.

He suggested that power utilities should focus on new initiatives, new technologies and best practices that are being adopted in advanced countries to improve capabilities and achieve more efficiency in power generation, distribution and consumption.