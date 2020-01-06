Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hijacked crude oil vessel returns safely to Visakhapatnam Port

The ship, however, continued onward journey along with replacement staff and seven members of the crew.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Crude vessel, MT Nave Constellation along with its crew sets, which set sail for Visakhapatnam Port from Bonny Terminal in Nigeria on December 2, was hijacked by pirates in mid sea on December 3.

The armed pirates later abducted 19 of the 26 crew members and left the vessel. The ship, however, continued onward journey along with replacement staff and seven members of the crew.

Meanwhile, the release of 19 kidnapped crew members, including 18 Indians and one Turkish man, was secured on December 21. The vessel, belonging to Anglo Eastern Tankers, was carrying 254 TMT light crude. The vessel along with its crew members reached Visakhapatnam on January 5 and they were given a warm welcome by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) officials.

