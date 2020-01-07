Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra government to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries

By PTI

AMRAVATI: The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh said on Monday that it had issued an order for providing Rs 15,000 to poor women sending their children to schools under the 'Amma Vodi' scheme, fulfilling a poll promise made by the party.

The scheme will be operational from 2019-20 fiscal, it said.

The financial assistance would be provided to all mothers or guardians irrespective of the number of their children, it said.

"The assistance would be directly deposited in the beneficiaries' bank accounts in January every year till the child completes class 12," the government said in a statement. The order sanctioning financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per beneficiary was issued last week, it said.

The district educational officer or vocational educational officer or regional educational officer would release the amount to the beneficiaries' savings bank account.

The data of the beneficiaries under the scheme would be available with the gram volunteer of the respective village in the state, it added.

The government said the assistance will be given to children studying in all government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges. The scheme is applicable to the mothers of children who are below the poverty line.

The beneficiary should be a white (BPL) ration cardholder and ensure that the student must have 75 per cent attendance in the school/college.

In the case of dropout from school or college, the scheme would not be applicable to the beneficiary. Government employees and income taxpayers are not eligible for the scheme.

Besides, the government has included orphans and street children in this scheme who are studying in schools through voluntary organisations.

The financial assistance will be provided to these organisations after coordination with the department concerned, the statement added. To ensure transparency, the beneficiaries' list would be displayed at the village level.